Dollar General (DG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Dollar General (DG) closed at $219.86 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.96% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.22% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.35%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.28%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the discount retailer had gained 4.53% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 8.23% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 3.82% in that time.

DG will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.95, up 37.32% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $8 billion, up 14.39% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $10.16 per share and revenue of $32.92 billion, which would represent changes of +50.97% and +18.63%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for DG. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.83% higher. DG currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, DG is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 21.45. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 22.96, which means DG is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that DG has a PEG ratio of 1.93 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. DG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.18 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 120, which puts it in the top 48% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

