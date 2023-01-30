Dollar General (DG) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Dollar General (DG) closed at $232.89, marking a -1.36% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.3% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.77%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.51%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the discount retailer had lost 4.12% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 11.37% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.41% in that time.

Dollar General will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Dollar General to post earnings of $3.24 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 26.07%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $10.32 billion, up 19.26% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $10.94 per share and revenue of $37.96 billion, which would represent changes of +7.57% and +10.93%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Dollar General. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.04% lower within the past month. Dollar General is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Dollar General has a Forward P/E ratio of 21.58 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 27.81, so we one might conclude that Dollar General is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that DG currently has a PEG ratio of 1.93. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Retail - Discount Stores stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.58 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 215, which puts it in the bottom 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

