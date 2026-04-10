Dollar General (DG) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Dollar General (DG) closed at $115.73, marking a -3.36% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.11%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.56%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.35%.

The discount retailer's shares have seen a decrease of 11.92% over the last month, not keeping up with the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 1.33% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.51%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Dollar General in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.9, marking a 6.74% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $10.83 billion, up 3.82% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $7.28 per share and a revenue of $44.42 billion, demonstrating changes of +6.28% and +3.98%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Dollar General. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 1.98% upward. At present, Dollar General boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Dollar General is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.45. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 30.03 for its industry.

It is also worth noting that DG currently has a PEG ratio of 1.94. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. DG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.08 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 76, putting it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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