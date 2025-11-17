Dollar General (DG) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

Dollar General (DG) closed the most recent trading day at $103.15, moving -1.1% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.92% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 1.18%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.84%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the discount retailer had lost 1.36% lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 0.48% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.48%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Dollar General in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on December 4, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.95, reflecting a 6.74% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $10.62 billion, up 4.25% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.13 per share and revenue of $42.5 billion. These totals would mark changes of +3.55% and +4.66%, respectively, from last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Dollar General. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.02% higher. Dollar General presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

With respect to valuation, Dollar General is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 17. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 25.89.

Investors should also note that DG has a PEG ratio of 2.19 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Retail - Discount Stores industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.63.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 67, finds itself in the top 28% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

