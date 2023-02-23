US Markets
Dollar General cuts holiday-quarter profit, sales forecast

February 23, 2023 — 07:01 am EST

Written by Ananya Mariam Rajesh for Reuters ->

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Dollar General Corp DG.N on Thursday lowered its holiday-quarter sales and profit forecasts as heavy discounts and higher costs ate into margins.

The company now expects fourth-quarter earnings to be between $2.91 per share and $2.96 per share, compared to its prior forecast of $3.15 per share to $3.30 per share.

