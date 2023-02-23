US Markets
Dollar General cuts holiday-quarter profit forecast as costs bite

February 23, 2023 — 07:15 am EST

Written by Ananya Mariam Rajesh for Reuters ->

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Dollar General Corp DG.N on Thursday lowered its holiday-quarter profit forecast as heavy discounts and higher costs ate into margins.

The company also forecast full-year 2023 profit below Wall Street expectations, sending its shares down about 6% in premarket trading.

U.S. retailers' profit margins have taken a hit as costs of freight, labor and other supply chain-related expenses have mounted, while excess inventory levels have also forced them to offer deep markdowns to spur demand.

The company said the forecast cut was mainly due to lower-than-anticipated sales and higher-than-anticipated inventory damages, both of which were hit by the winter storm Elliott in the quarter.

Dollar General said same-store sales increased 5.7% in the fourth quarter ended Feb. 3, missing its forecast of 6% to 7% growth.

The company now expects fourth-quarter earnings to be between $2.91 per share and $2.96 per share, compared to its prior forecast of $3.15 per share to $3.30 per share.

It expects profit to grow between 4% and 6% this financial year, less than the 10.6% growth analysts on average were expecting, according to Refinitiv data.

