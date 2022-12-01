US Markets
Dollar General cuts annual profit outlook on higher costs

December 01, 2022 — 07:08 am EST

Written by Granth Vanaik and Deborah Sophia for Reuters ->

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Dollar General Corp DG.N trimmed its annual profit forecast on Thursday, signaling that pressures on the discount store chain's margins were mounting amid higher costs and a drop in demand for discretionary items, sending shares 8% lower premarket.

The retailer said it saw unanticipated delays in its supply chain, resulting in higher-than-expected transportation costs in the third quarter.

The company now expects fiscal 2022 earnings per share to grow about 7% to 8%, compared with its prior outlook of an increase of about 12% to 14%.

