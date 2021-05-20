Dollar General Corporation's (NYSE:DG) CEO Compensation Is Looking A Bit Stretched At The Moment

Under the guidance of CEO Todd Vasos, Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has performed reasonably well recently. In light of this performance, CEO compensation will probably not be the main focus for shareholders as they go into the AGM on 26 May 2021. However, some shareholders may still want to keep CEO compensation within reason.

Comparing Dollar General Corporation's CEO Compensation With the industry

Our data indicates that Dollar General Corporation has a market capitalization of US$49b, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as US$16m for the year to January 2021. Notably, that's an increase of 37% over the year before. We think total compensation is more important but our data shows that the CEO salary is lower, at US$1.3m.

For comparison, other companies in the industry with market capitalizations above US$8.0b, reported a median total CEO compensation of US$11m. Accordingly, our analysis reveals that Dollar General Corporation pays Todd Vasos north of the industry median. Moreover, Todd Vasos also holds US$36m worth of Dollar General stock directly under their own name, which reveals to us that they have a significant personal stake in the company.

Component 2021 2020 Proportion (2021) Salary US$1.3m US$1.3m 8% Other US$15m US$11m 92% Total Compensation US$16m US$12m 100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 11% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 89% is other remuneration. Dollar General sets aside a smaller share of compensation for salary, in comparison to the overall industry. If total compensation is slanted towards non-salary benefits, it indicates that CEO pay is linked to company performance.

A Look at Dollar General Corporation's Growth Numbers

Dollar General Corporation's earnings per share (EPS) grew 24% per year over the last three years. It achieved revenue growth of 22% over the last year.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. This sort of respectable year-on-year revenue growth is often seen at a healthy, growing business. Historical performance can sometimes be a good indicator on what's coming up next but if you want to peer into the company's future you might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has Dollar General Corporation Been A Good Investment?

We think that the total shareholder return of 116%, over three years, would leave most Dollar General Corporation shareholders smiling. As a result, some may believe the CEO should be paid more than is normal for companies of similar size.

To Conclude...

Seeing that the company has put up a decent performance, only a few shareholders, if any at all, might have questions about the CEO pay in the upcoming AGM. Still, not all shareholders might be in favor of a pay raise to the CEO, seeing that they are already being paid higher than the industry.

While it is important to pay attention to CEO remuneration, investors should also consider other elements of the business. That's why we did some digging and identified 1 warning sign for Dollar General that investors should think about before committing capital to this stock.

