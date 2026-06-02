Dollar General Corporation Reveals Advance In Q1 Income

(RTTNews) - Dollar General Corporation (DG) revealed earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $444.127 million, or $2 per share. This compares with $391.928 million, or $1.78 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.4% to $10.786 billion from $10.435 billion last year.

Dollar General Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $444.127 Mln. vs. $391.928 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2 vs. $1.78 last year. -Revenue: $10.786 Bln vs. $10.435 Bln last year.

Todd Vasos, CEO of Dollar General, said: “Our topline results were highlighted by positive customer traffic and balanced category growth, while continued progress on our key initiatives drove another quarter of strong operating profit growth.”

The board will pay a quarterly cash dividend of $0.59 per share on or before July 21 to the shareholders of record as of July 7.

Looking ahead, for the full year, the company has revised up its profit guidance and reaffirmed sales growth outlook.

For fiscal 2026, Dollar General now anticipates net income of $7.20 to $7.45 per share against its previous expectation of $7.10 to $7.35 per share. The company still expects annual net sales growth of around 3.7% to 4.2%.

For fiscal 2025, Dollar General had posted net income of $6.85 per share, with sales of $42.7 billion.

DG was up by 4.58% at $115 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.