Dollar General Corporation Q3 Profit Declines, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Dollar General Corporation (DG) released earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $276.25 million, or $1.26 per share. This compares with $526.17 million, or $2.33 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.19 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.4% to $9.69 billion from $9.46 billion last year.

Dollar General Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $276.25 Mln. vs. $526.17 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.26 vs. $2.33 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.19 -Revenue (Q3): $9.69 Bln vs. $9.46 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.10 to $7.60

