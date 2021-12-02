Dollar General Corporation Q3 Income Declines, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Dollar General Corporation (DG) released a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $487.03 million, or $2.08 per share. This compares with $574.26 million, or $2.31 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.01 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.9% to $8.52 billion from $8.20 billion last year.

Dollar General Corporation earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $487.03 Mln. vs. $574.26 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.08 vs. $2.31 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.01 -Revenue (Q3): $8.52 Bln vs. $8.20 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $9.90 - $10.20

