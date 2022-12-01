Dollar General Corporation Q3 Income Advances, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Dollar General Corporation (DG) released a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $526.17 million, or $2.33 per share. This compares with $487.03 million, or $2.08 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.53 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.0% to $9.46 billion from $8.52 billion last year.

Dollar General Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $526.17 Mln. vs. $487.03 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.33 vs. $2.08 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.53 -Revenue (Q3): $9.46 Bln vs. $8.52 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $3.15 - $3.30

