Dollar General Corporation Q2 Profit Drops, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Dollar General Corporation (DG) released earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $374.19 million, or $1.70 per share. This compares with $468.84 million, or $2.13 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.79 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.2% to $10.210 billion from $9.796 billion last year.

Dollar General Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $374.19 Mln. vs. $468.84 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.70 vs. $2.13 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $10.210 Bln vs. $9.796 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: 5.50 - 6.20

