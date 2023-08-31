Dollar General Corporation Q2 Income Declines, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Dollar General Corporation (DG) revealed a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $468.84 million, or $2.13 per share. This compares with $678.03 million, or $2.98 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.46 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.9% to $9.80 billion from $9.43 billion last year.

Dollar General Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $468.84 Mln. vs. $678.03 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.13 vs. $2.98 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.46 -Revenue (Q2): $9.80 Bln vs. $9.43 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.10 to $8.30

