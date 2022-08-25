Dollar General Corporation Q2 Income Advances, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Dollar General Corporation (DG) released a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $678.03 million, or $2.98 per share. This compares with $637.02 million, or $2.69 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.93 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.0% to $9.43 billion from $8.65 billion last year.

Dollar General Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $678.03 Mln. vs. $637.02 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.98 vs. $2.69 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.93 -Revenue (Q2): $9.43 Bln vs. $8.65 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.