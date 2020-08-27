Dollar General Corporation Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Dollar General Corporation (DG) reported a profit for its second quarter that climbed from last year.

The company's profit came in at $787.60 million, or $3.12 per share. This compares with $426.56 million, or $1.65 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Dollar General Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $787.6 million or $3.12 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.44 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 24.4% to $8.68 billion from $6.98 billion last year.

Dollar General Corporation earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $787.6 Mln. vs. $450.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $3.12 vs. $1.74 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.44 -Revenue (Q2): $8.68 Bln vs. $6.98 Bln last year.

