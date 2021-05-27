Dollar General Corporation Q1 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Dollar General Corporation (DG) announced earnings for its first quarter that climbed from last year.

The company's profit came in at $677.75 million, or $2.82 per share. This compares with $650.45 million, or $2.56 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.19 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.6% to $8.40 billion from $8.45 billion last year.

Dollar General Corporation earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $677.75 Mln. vs. $650.45 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.82 vs. $2.56 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.19 -Revenue (Q1): $8.40 Bln vs. $8.45 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $9.50 to $10.20

