Markets
DG

Dollar General Corporation Q1 Profit Advances, Beats Estimates

June 03, 2025 — 07:03 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Dollar General Corporation (DG) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $391.93 million, or $1.78 per share. This compares with $363.32 million, or $1.65 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.49 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.3% to $10.435 billion from $9.914 billion last year.

Dollar General Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $391.93 Mln. vs. $363.32 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.78 vs. $1.65 last year. -Revenue: $10.435 Bln vs. $9.914 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.20 to $5.80

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

DG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.