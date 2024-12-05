Dollar General Corporation Profit Retreats In Q3, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Dollar General Corporation (DG) revealed earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $196.53 million, or $0.89 per share. This compares with $276.25 million, or $1.26 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.94 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.0% to $10.183 billion from $9.694 billion last year.

Dollar General Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $196.53 Mln. vs. $276.25 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.89 vs. $1.26 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $10.183 Bln vs. $9.694 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.50 to $5.90

