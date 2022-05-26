Dollar General Corporation Profit Falls In Q1, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Dollar General Corporation (DG) revealed earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $552.66 million, or $2.41 per share. This compares with $677.75 million, or $2.82 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.31 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.2% to $8.75 billion from $8.40 billion last year.

Dollar General Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $552.66 Mln. vs. $677.75 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.41 vs. $2.82 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.31 -Revenue (Q1): $8.75 Bln vs. $8.40 Bln last year.

