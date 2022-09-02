Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) insiders sold US$43m worth of stock suggesting impending weakness.

Over the past year, many Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) insiders sold a significant stake in the company which may have piqued investors' interest. Knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more helpful when evaluating insider transactions, as insider selling can have various explanations. However, if numerous insiders are selling, shareholders should investigate more.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Dollar General Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by Todd Vasos is the biggest insider sale of Dollar General shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$243. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

In the last year Dollar General insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NYSE:DG Insider Trading Volume September 2nd 2022

Dollar General Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last three months saw significant insider selling at Dollar General. In total, insiders sold US$43m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Insider Ownership Of Dollar General

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that Dollar General insiders own 0.3% of the company, worth about US$151m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Dollar General Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold Dollar General shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Dollar General. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for Dollar General that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

