Dollar General Corporation Just Beat EPS By 18%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

Last week, you might have seen that Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) released its quarterly result to the market. The early response was not positive, with shares down 2.1% to US$213 in the past week. Revenues were US$8.2b, approximately in line with expectations, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) performed substantially better. EPS of US$2.31 were also better than expected, beating analyst predictions by 18%. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NYSE:DG Earnings and Revenue Growth December 5th 2020

After the latest results, the 24 analysts covering Dollar General are now predicting revenues of US$34.1b in 2022. If met, this would reflect a satisfactory 4.9% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to dip 2.6% to US$9.90 in the same period. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$33.9b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$9.82 in 2022. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

It will come as no surprise then, to learn that the consensus price target is largely unchanged at US$233. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. The most optimistic Dollar General analyst has a price target of US$260 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$177. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. We would highlight that Dollar General's revenue growth is expected to slow, with forecast 4.9% increase next year well below the historical 9.0%p.a. growth over the last five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 3.4% next year. So it's pretty clear that, while Dollar General's revenue growth is expected to slow, it's still expected to grow faster than the industry itself.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$233, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Dollar General. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have forecasts for Dollar General going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

And what about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Dollar General you should know about.

