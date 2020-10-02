Dollar General Corporation (DG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 05, 2020

Dollar General Corporation (DG) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 05, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.36 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 20, 2020. Shareholders who purchased DG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that DG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $211.52, the dividend yield is .68%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DG was $211.52, representing a -1.12% decrease from the 52 week high of $213.92 and a 69.22% increase over the 52 week low of $125.

DG is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Walmart Inc. (WMT) and Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST). DG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $9.2. Zacks Investment Research reports DG's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 47.55%, compared to an industry average of .8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to DG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have DG as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF (FTXD)

VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (RTH)

First Trust Cons. Staples AlphaDEX (FXG)

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (DVOL)

iShares MSCI France Index Fund (EWQ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FTXD with an increase of 36.37% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of DG at 6.42%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.