Dividends
DG

Dollar General Corporation (DG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 05, 2020

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

Dollar General Corporation (DG) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 05, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.36 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 20, 2020. Shareholders who purchased DG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that DG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $211.52, the dividend yield is .68%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DG was $211.52, representing a -1.12% decrease from the 52 week high of $213.92 and a 69.22% increase over the 52 week low of $125.

DG is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Walmart Inc. (WMT) and Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST). DG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $9.2. Zacks Investment Research reports DG's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 47.55%, compared to an industry average of .8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to DG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have DG as a top-10 holding:

  • First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF (FTXD)
  • VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (RTH)
  • First Trust Cons. Staples AlphaDEX (FXG)
  • First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (DVOL)
  • iShares MSCI France Index Fund (EWQ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FTXD with an increase of 36.37% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of DG at 6.42%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DG

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular