Dollar General Corporation (DG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 06, 2020

Dollar General Corporation (DG) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 06, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.32 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 21, 2020. Shareholders who purchased DG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that DG has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of DG was $156.54, representing a -6.25% decrease from the 52 week high of $166.98 and a 47.64% increase over the 52 week low of $106.03.

DG is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Walmart Inc. (WMT) and Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST). DG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.39. Zacks Investment Research reports DG's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 11.43%, compared to an industry average of 9.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to DG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have DG as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Dynamic Retail ETF (PMR)

iShares MSCI France Index Fund (EWQ)

Core Alternative ETF (CCOR)

Franklin Liberty International Opportunities ETF (FLIO)

iShares Russell Midcap Growth ETF (IWP).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FLIO with an increase of 14.73% over the last 100 days. PMR has the highest percent weighting of DG at 4.91%.

