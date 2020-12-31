Dollar General Corporation (DG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 04, 2021

Dollar General Corporation (DG) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 04, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.36 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 19, 2021. Shareholders who purchased DG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that DG has paid the same dividend.
The previous trading day's last sale of DG was $209.93, representing a -6.8% decrease from the 52 week high of $225.25 and a 67.94% increase over the 52 week low of $125.
DG is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Walmart Inc. (WMT) and Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST). DG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $10.09. Zacks Investment Research reports DG's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 58.32%, compared to an industry average of 10.7%.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.
Interested in gaining exposure to DG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have DG as a top-10 holding:
- First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF (FTXD)
- VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (RTH)
- ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (TOLZ)
- AGFiQ Global Infrastructure ETF (GLIF)
- iShares MSCI France Index Fund (EWQ).
The top-performing ETF of this group is EWQ with an increase of 17.42% over the last 100 days. FTXD has the highest percent weighting of DG at 6.55%.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.