Dollar General Corporation (DG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 04, 2021

Dollar General Corporation (DG) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 04, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.36 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 19, 2021. Shareholders who purchased DG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that DG has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of DG was $209.93, representing a -6.8% decrease from the 52 week high of $225.25 and a 67.94% increase over the 52 week low of $125.

DG is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Walmart Inc. (WMT) and Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST). DG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $10.09. Zacks Investment Research reports DG's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 58.32%, compared to an industry average of 10.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to DG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have DG as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF (FTXD)

VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (RTH)

ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (TOLZ)

AGFiQ Global Infrastructure ETF (GLIF)

iShares MSCI France Index Fund (EWQ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EWQ with an increase of 17.42% over the last 100 days. FTXD has the highest percent weighting of DG at 6.55%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.