Dollar General Corporation (DG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 05, 2021

Dollar General Corporation (DG) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 05, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.42 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 20, 2021. Shareholders who purchased DG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 16.67% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $202.62, the dividend yield is .83%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DG was $202.62, representing a -10.05% decrease from the 52 week high of $225.25 and a 36.68% increase over the 52 week low of $148.24.

DG is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Walmart Inc. (WMT) and Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST). DG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $10.61. Zacks Investment Research reports DG's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as -10.84%, compared to an industry average of .6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to DG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have DG as a top-10 holding:

ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (TOLZ)

AGFiQ Global Infrastructure ETF (GLIF)

VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (RTH)

iShares MSCI France Index Fund (EWQ)

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (DVOL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EWQ with an increase of 22.47% over the last 100 days. TOLZ has the highest percent weighting of DG at 4.03%.

