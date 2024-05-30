Dollar General Corporation Bottom Line Declines In Q1, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Dollar General Corporation (DG) revealed a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $363.32 million, or $1.65 per share. This compares with $514.38 million, or $2.34 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.57 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.1% to $9.91 billion from $9.34 billion last year.

Dollar General Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $363.32 Mln. vs. $514.38 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.65 vs. $2.34 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $9.91 Bln vs. $9.34 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.70 to $1.85 Full year EPS guidance: $6.80 to $7.55

