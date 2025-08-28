Dollar General Corporation Bottom Line Climbs In Q2

(RTTNews) - Dollar General Corporation (DG) reported a profit for its second quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $411.42 million, or $1.86 per share. This compares with $374.19 million, or $1.70 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.0% to $10.72 billion from $10.21 billion last year.

Dollar General Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

