Dollar General Corporation Bottom Line Advances In Q3

(RTTNews) - Dollar General Corporation (DG) announced a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $574.26 million, or $2.31 per share. This compares with $365.55 million, or $1.42 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.00 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 17.3% to $8.20 billion from $6.99 billion last year.

Dollar General Corporation earnings at a glance:

