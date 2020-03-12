Dollar General Corp. Issues 2020 Guidance - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Dollar General Corp. (DG) said, for fiscal year 2020, the company expects: net sales growth of 7.5% to 8.0%; same-store sales growth of 2.5% to 3.0%; earnings per share growth of approximately 11.5%; and EPS growth of approximately 10.0% compared to fiscal year 2019 adjusted EPS. The company noted that the EPS growth guidance includes the projected impact of previously implemented tariff rates on certain products imported from China.

Dollar General Corp. currently does not expect that supply chain disruptions experienced to date as a result of the coronavirus outbreak are likely to have a material impact on its fiscal 2020 financial results.

Fourth-quarter EPS rose 14.1% to $2.10. Operating profit increased 12.9% to $720.9 million. Same-store sales increased 3.2%, for the quarter. Net sales increased 7.6% to $7.2 billion.

On March 11, 2020, the company's Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per share on the common stock, which is a 12.5% increase over the prior quarterly dividend. The dividend is payable on or before April 21, 2020 to shareholders of record on April 7, 2020.

