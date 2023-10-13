Dollar General Climbs On Appointment Of Todd Vasoas As CEO, Jeff Own Resigns

(RTTNews) - Dollar General Corp. (DG) shares are gaining more than 7 percent on Friday morning trade after the company has announced the appointment of Todd Vasoas as chief executive officer. Vasoas succeeds Jeff Own, who resigned from the Board effective Friday.

Vasoas had previously served as DG's CEO from June 2015 to November 2022.

Currently, shares are at $110.46, up 8.46 percent from the previous close of $101.83 on a volume of 2,346,212.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.