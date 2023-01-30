Dollar General CFO Garratt to retire

Adds details from release, background

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Discount store chain Dollar General Corp DG.N said on Monday its chief financial officer, John Garratt, would retire from his position effective June 2.

The company will "evaluate options" for its next CFO and is not currently conducting an external search, it said in a statement.

Garratt was named CFO in December 2015, a year after he joined the Tennessee-based company.

(Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

