Dollar General CEO Todd Vasos to retire, insider Owen to take over

Credit: REUTERS/ERIN SCOTT

July 12 (Reuters) - Dollar General Corp DG.N said on Tuesday that Todd Vasos will step down as the discount retailer's chief executive officer to be succeeded by Chief Operating Officer Jeffery Owen.

Vasos will exit his role in November and take on an advisory role until April, after which he would retire from the company where he has served for nearly 15 years.

Owen, who has been with the company since 1992, has been its chief operating officer since August 2019.

