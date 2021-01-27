Dollar General Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for DG

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Dollar General Corp (Symbol: DG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $199.43, changing hands as low as $198.51 per share. Dollar General Corp shares are currently trading off about 3.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DG's low point in its 52 week range is $125 per share, with $225.25 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $199.52. The DG DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

