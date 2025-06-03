Dollar General Boosts FY25 Outlook - Update

Markets
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Tuesday, discount retailer Dollar General Corp. (DG) raised its adjusted earnings, net sales growth and same-store sales growth guidance for the full-year 2025 to reflect its outperformance in the first quarter and the tariff uncertainty. The updated guidance assumes current tariff rates remain in place through mid-August 2025.

For fiscal 2025, the company now projects earnings in a range of $5.20 to $5.80 per share on net sales growth of 3.7 to 4.7 percent, with same-store sales growth of 1.5 to 2.5 percent.

Previously, the company expected earnings in the range of $5.10 to $5.80 per share on net sales growth of 3.4 to 4.4 percent, with same-store sales growth of 1.2 to 2.2 percent.

On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $5.61 per share on net sales growth of 3.92 percent to $42.21 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company continues to expect capital expenditures, including those related to investments in the company's strategic initiatives, in the range of $1.3 billion to $1.4 billion.

The Company is also reiterating its plans to execute approximately 4,885 real estate projects in fiscal year 2025, including opening approximately 575 new stores in the U.S. and up to 15 new stores in Mexico, remodeling approximately 2,000 stores through Project Renovate, remodeling approximately 2,250 stores through Project Elevate, and relocating approximately 45 stores.

On Monday, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.59 per share on the Company's common stock, payable on or before July 22, 2025, to shareholders of record on July 8, 2025.

