Dollar General Boosts FY19 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Thursday, Dollar General Corp. (DG) raised its earnings, adjusted earnings and sales growth guidance for the full-year 2019, based on the performance through the first three quarters of 2019 and outlook for the fourth quarter.

For the third quarter, the company reported same-store sales growth of 4.6 percent, driven by increases in both average transaction amount and customer traffic. It included growth in the consumables, seasonal, home, and apparel categories.

For fiscal 2019, the company now projects earnings in a range of $6.46 to $6.56 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $6.55 to $6.65 per share on net sales growth in the low 8 percent range, with same-store sales growth in the mid-to-high 3 percent range.

Previously, the company expected earnings in a range of $6.36 to $6.51 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $6.45 to $6.60 per share on net sales growth of about 8 percent, with same-store sales growth in the low-to-mid 3 percent range.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $6.61 per share on net sales growth of 8.0 percent to $27.67 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

In addition, the Company's Board of Directors increased the authorization under the share repurchase program by $1.0 billion, with no expiration date. The total remaining authorization for future repurchases was $561 million at the end of the third quarter.

On Wednesday, the company's Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 per share, payable on or before January 21, 2020 to shareholders of record on January 7, 2020.

The Company is also reiterating its plans to execute approximately 2,075 real estate projects in fiscal year 2019, including 975 new store openings, 1,000 mature store remodels, and 100 store relocations.

