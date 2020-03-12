Dollar General beats quarterly same-store sales estimates

March 12 (Reuters) - Dollar General Corp DG.N beat quarterly same-store sales expectations on Thursday, as it pulled in more bargain-hungry shoppers to its stores.

Same-store sales rose 3.2% in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 31, above analysts' average estimate of a 2.8% increase, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net sales rose to $7.16 billion from $6.65 billion, marginally beating estimates of $7.15 billion.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

