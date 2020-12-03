Dollar General beats quarterly sales estimates

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Dollar General Corp DG.N reported better-than-expected quarterly sales on Thursday, as the discount retailer benefited from higher demand for cheaper groceries and household items during the coronavirus-induced economic downturn.

Net sales rose to $8.20 billion in the third quarter ended Oct. 30, narrowly beating the analysts' average expectation of $8.15 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

(Reporting by Mehr Bedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Mehr.Bedi@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.