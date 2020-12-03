US Markets
Dollar General beats quarterly results estimates

Contributor
Mehr Bedi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Jim Young

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Dollar General Corp DG.N reported better-than-expected quarterly results on Thursday, as the discount retailer benefited from higher demand for cheaper groceries and household items during the coronavirus-induced economic downturn.

High unemployment and falling household income this year have boosted demand for lower-priced cereals, vegetables and other essentials, lifting sales at dollar stores.

Dollar General said same-store sales rose about 14% between Oct. 31 and Dec. 1.

Net income rose to $574.26 million, or $2.31 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Oct. 30, from $365.55 million, or $1.42 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average were expecting a profit of $2.00 per share, Refinitiv IBES data showed.

Net sales rose to $8.20 billion, beating estimates of $8.15 billion.

