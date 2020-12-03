US Markets
SPX

Dollar General Beats Earnings Estimates; Net Sales Surge Over 17%

Contributor
Vivek Kumar fxempire
Published

FXEmpire.com -

Dollar General Corporation, the largest discount retailer in the United States, reported better-than-expected earnings in the third quarter with net sales surging over 17% as consumers continued to buy low-priced consumables, seasonal, home products and apparel during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The American chain of variety stores said its net sales increased 17.3% to $8.2 billion in the third quarter of 2020 compared to $7.0 billion a year ago. Same-store sales increased by 12.2% compared to the third quarter of 2019, driven by an increase in average transaction amount, partially offset by a decline in customer traffic. Same-store sales increased in each of the consumables, seasonal, home products and apparel categories, with the largest percentage increase in the home products category.

The Company reported net income of $574.3 million for the third quarter of 2020, an increase of 57.1% compared to $365.6 million in the third quarter of 2019. Diluted EPS increased 62.7% to $2.31 for the third quarter of 2020, beating market expectations of $2.01, up compared to diluted EPS of $1.42 in the same period last year.

Despite that Dollar General’s shares dipped 1.74% to $213.75 in pre-market trading on Thursday. However, the stock is up about 40% so far this year.

Dollar General Stock Price Forecast

Eight equity analysts forecast the average price in 12 months at $247.00 with a high forecast of $260.00 and a low forecast of $232.00. The average price target represents a 13.54% increase from the last price of $217.54. All those eight analysts rated “Buy”, according to Tipranks.

Morgan Stanley gave the base target price of $240 with a high of $315 under a bull-case scenario and $150 under the worst-case scenario. The firm currently has an “Overweight” rating on the discount retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their stock price forecast to $245 from $240.

Several other analysts have also upgraded their stock outlook. Jefferies raised the target price to $260 from $246. Dollar General had its price target lifted by JP Morgan to $250 from $230. JP Morgan currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price to $229 from $220 and gave the company a buy rating.

Analyst Comments

“Dollar General (DG) is a best in class operator offering a rare combination of 1) consistent, high-quality top-and bottom-line results; 2) visible store growth; and 3) a shareholder-friendly capital allocation policy. Recent high-quality results add more confidence to the 10% L-T EPS growth algorithm, ramping top-line initiatives appear sustainable, and we see underappreciated margin upside from the rollout of Fresh self-distribution,” said Simeon Gutman, equity analyst at Morgan Stanley.

“We think DG’s multiple, while elevated, is justified given consistent execution and potential for significant earnings upside especially amidst COVID-19 disruption and a potential recession,” Gutman added.

Upside and Downside Risks

Risks to Upside: 1) COVID-19/recession drives greater middle/upper income spend to Dollar Stores. 2) Margin upside from DG Fresh and Fast Track initiatives. 3) Accelerating contribution from new store concepts and remodel initiatives – highlighted by Morgan Stanley.

Risks to Downside: 1) COVID-19 fails to drive comp uplift and pressures expenses/margins. 2) Increased competitive threat from DLTR/FDO/WMT. 3) Difficulties continuing expansion into productive new locations.

Check out FX Empire’s earnings calendar

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    fxempire

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular