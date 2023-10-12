Dollar General Appoints Todd Vasos As CEO

(RTTNews) - Dollar General Corporation (DG) on Thursday announced that Todd Vasos, current Board member and former Chief Executive Officer (CEO), has been appointed CEO effective today.

Vasos, who previously served as Dollar General's CEO from June 2015 to November 2022, has agreed to return to lead the company for the foreseeable future.

Vasos succeeds Jeff Owen, whose separation from the company and resignation from its Board is effective today.

"The Board has tremendous respect for Jeff and greatly appreciates his many contributions to the Company, especially during his long tenure leading our retail operations," said Michael Calbert, Chairman of Dollar General's Board of Directors. "However, at this time the Board has determined that a change in leadership is necessary to restore stability and confidence in the Company moving forward."

