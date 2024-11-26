News & Insights

Markets
DG

Dollar General Announces Discount On Featured Items From Dec. 1 To 24

November 26, 2024 — 07:59 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Dollar General Corporation (DG), a chain of discount retail stores, said Tuesday it will have daily discounts on a featured item every day from December 1 to Christmas Eve.

These "24 Days of Savings" are in addition to other holiday deals, including discounts on over 6,000 items in stores. Each Sunday morning, the myDG app will reveal the daily deals for the upcoming week during the 24 Days of Savings.

Executive Vice President, and Chief Merchandising Officer, Emily Taylor said, "The 24 Days of Savings is a unique holiday promotional campaign for DG."

Monday, DG had closed its regular trading 2.22% higher at $76.59. In the pre-market trading, DG was up 0.14% to $76.70.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.