Dollar General Announces Discount On Featured Items From Dec. 1 To 24

(RTTNews) - Dollar General Corporation (DG), a chain of discount retail stores, said Tuesday it will have daily discounts on a featured item every day from December 1 to Christmas Eve.

These "24 Days of Savings" are in addition to other holiday deals, including discounts on over 6,000 items in stores. Each Sunday morning, the myDG app will reveal the daily deals for the upcoming week during the 24 Days of Savings.

Executive Vice President, and Chief Merchandising Officer, Emily Taylor said, "The 24 Days of Savings is a unique holiday promotional campaign for DG."

Monday, DG had closed its regular trading 2.22% higher at $76.59. In the pre-market trading, DG was up 0.14% to $76.70.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.