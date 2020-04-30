Dollar General Announces Addl $25 Mln Investment In Employee Bonuses

(RTTNews) - Dollar General (DG) announced an additional $25 million investment in retail, distribution center and fleet employee bonuses. It brings the company's total investment in employee appreciation bonuses to about $60 million.

Today's bonus announcement applies to all full and part time employees across its store, distribution center and private fleet networks employed as of May 1, 2020 and is in addition to the $35 million investment announced on March 24, the company said.

The company is making a $250,000 donation to its Dollar General Employee Assistance Foundation, which provides financial assistance to employees during specified times of need.

Dollar General announced plans in mid-March to nearly double its normal hiring rate and add up to 50,000 individuals to support the heightened demand for the household essentials it carries.

Between March 15 and April 30, Dollar General hired more than 43,000 individuals with thousands of additional applicants and candidates currently going through the interviewing and hiring process.

