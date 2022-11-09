Dollar General: 5 High-Quality Items To Buy Now

If you’re feeling the strain of inflation when it comes to buying beauty products and home decor items, you might be searching for alternatives. You could wait for a sale or a coupon to come along, or you could swing by Dollar General — a store that is known for its affordable prices.

While you might think of Dollar General as a place to quickly pick up items like cereal or crayons, the store has much more to offer.

“Dollar General is taking budget-friendly shopping to another level by offering a variety of high-quality, yet budget-friendly items for their customers,” said Trae Bodge, smart shopping expert at TrueTrae. “At select stores, you can find fresh produce and healthy snacks, as well as high-quality and affordable health and beauty products.”

Here are five high-quality items to buy now at Dollar General.

Five Deep Breaths Body Cream With Vanilla Rose, $4.35

If you want a body lotion packaged in what looks like a luxe tube and brings to mind products from a famous bath and body store, Five Deep Breaths is a good pick. Yet, instead of paying over $8 for 2.5 ounces of body lotion, you’ll pay less than $5 for 11.5 ounces of this vanilla rose body cream.

“This relaxing body lotion smells heavenly and feels fantastic,” said Bodge “It contains skin-nourishing ingredients like shea butter, jojoba oil, and vitamin E.”

Story Moisturizing Style Defining Gel, $5

If you’re into hair care products, you know the cost can really add up. So if you can find a product for your hair that works well but doesn’t put a strain on your budget, that’s a major win. Bodge recommends Dollar General’s Story Moisturizing Style Defining Gel.

“This light-hold gel is great for smoothing the hair and controlling frizz with ingredients like castor oil and aloe vera,” she said.

Oh Good! Hair, Skin, & Nails Gummies, $5

If you’ve been wanting to add a supplement to your regimen that will boost the health of your hair, skin and nails, you can do so at a fraction of the cost of other big-name supplements. Bodge called Dollar General’s 40-count of Oh Good! Hair, Skin & Nails Gummies “yummy vegan gummies for healthy skin and nails.”

“These gummies provide high-potency biotin, and vitamins C and E,” Bodge said. “They are also free of potential allergens, like gluten, wheat and lactose.”

Oh Good! Vitamin B12 + D3 Gummies, $4

Check the prices of vitamin gummies the next time you’re in the grocery store and you might turn away. Not so at Dollar General. You can pick up a bottle of 30 for $4, or a little more than 13 cents each.

“I also love these strawberry-flavored, vegetarian gummies, which I like to take in the afternoon if my energy is flagging,” Bodge said. “They contain Vitamin B12 and D3.”

Charger Plates, $1 to $2 Each

A festive table sets the mood when it comes to hosting holiday dinners, but it can be expensive to buy everything you need to make your table appear merry and bright. Charger plates at major retailers can be $12 to $14 dollars each or more. However, you can potentially pick up six to 12 charger plates at Dollar General for the same price you might pay for one charger plate at a major retailer.

“With the holidays fast approaching, Dollar General stores are the absolute best place to pick up nice dinnerware items for your holiday feasts,” said Amy Weiher, founder and creative director at Weiher Creative. “You can find charger plates that are just as nice as any you’d find in a much more expensive store. Your holiday table will look fantastic, and no one will know how much money you saved.”

