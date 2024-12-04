Dollar Gen Unusual Options Activity For December 04

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Dollar Gen (NYSE:DG).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with DG, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 17 uncommon options trades for Dollar Gen.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 58% bullish and 41%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $690,058, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $302,829.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $55.0 and $115.0 for Dollar Gen, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Dollar Gen's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Dollar Gen's significant trades, within a strike price range of $55.0 to $115.0, over the past month.

Dollar Gen Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $4.7 $4.7 $4.7 $70.00 $162.6K 723 346 DG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $6.25 $6.15 $6.25 $75.00 $135.0K 492 255 DG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/06/24 $4.5 $4.45 $4.5 $79.00 $86.4K 4.0K 320 DG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/27/24 $2.55 $2.54 $2.55 $73.00 $69.6K 15 100 DG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $9.75 $9.25 $9.25 $85.00 $67.5K 2.7K 95

About Dollar Gen

With more than 20,000 locations, Dollar General's banner is nearly ubiquitous across the rural United States. Dollar General serves as a convenient shopping destination for fill-in store trips, with its value proposition most relevant to consumers in small communities with a dearth of shopping options. The retailer operates a frugal store of about 7,500 square feet and primarily offers an assortment of branded and private-label consumable items (80% of net sales) such as paper and cleaning products, packaged and perishable food, tobacco, and health and beauty items at low prices. Dollar General also offers a limited assortment of seasonal merchandise, home products, and apparel. The firm sells most items at a price point of $10 or less.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Dollar Gen, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Dollar Gen With a volume of 3,691,838, the price of DG is up 0.42% at $79.35. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 1 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Dollar Gen

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $87.4.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from BMO Capital persists with their Market Perform rating on Dollar Gen, maintaining a target price of $80. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Neutral rating for Dollar Gen, targeting a price of $82. * An analyst from Evercore ISI Group persists with their In-Line rating on Dollar Gen, maintaining a target price of $95. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Telsey Advisory Group keeps a Market Perform rating on Dollar Gen with a target price of $90. * An analyst from Jefferies persists with their Buy rating on Dollar Gen, maintaining a target price of $90.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Dollar Gen options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

