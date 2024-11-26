Dollar Gen Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Dollar Gen (NYSE:DG).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with DG, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 uncommon options trades for Dollar Gen.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 36% bullish and 54%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $154,980, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $341,006.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $60.0 to $86.0 for Dollar Gen over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Dollar Gen stands at 882.43, with a total volume reaching 2,603.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Dollar Gen, situated within the strike price corridor from $60.0 to $86.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Dollar Gen Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/06/24 $5.1 $4.95 $5.05 $75.00 $75.7K 41 903 DG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/06/24 $5.3 $5.05 $5.1 $75.00 $68.8K 41 137 DG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/06/24 $5.05 $4.95 $5.05 $75.00 $50.5K 41 352 DG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $6.7 $6.7 $6.7 $75.00 $47.5K 3.7K 81 DG CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $4.65 $4.65 $4.65 $80.00 $42.7K 1.2K 62

About Dollar Gen

With more than 20,000 locations, Dollar General's banner is nearly ubiquitous across the rural United States. Dollar General serves as a convenient shopping destination for fill-in store trips, with its value proposition most relevant to consumers in small communities with a dearth of shopping options. The retailer operates a frugal store of about 7,500 square feet and primarily offers an assortment of branded and private-label consumable items (80% of net sales) such as paper and cleaning products, packaged and perishable food, tobacco, and health and beauty items at low prices. Dollar General also offers a limited assortment of seasonal merchandise, home products, and apparel. The firm sells most items at a price point of $10 or less.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Dollar Gen, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Dollar Gen Currently trading with a volume of 1,112,546, the DG's price is down by -2.35%, now at $74.79. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 9 days. What The Experts Say On Dollar Gen

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $84.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Dollar Gen, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

