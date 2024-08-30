Dollar Gen Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (13 Ratings)

In the preceding three months, 13 analysts have released ratings for Dollar Gen (NYSE:DG), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 10 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 3 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 3 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 3 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $135.38, a high estimate of $170.00, and a low estimate of $90.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 10.83%.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Dollar Gen is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Anthony Chukumba Loop Capital Lowers Hold $90.00 $130.00 Chuck Grom Gordon Haskett Announces Hold $90.00 - Simeon Gutman Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $100.00 $170.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $168.00 $168.00 Edward Kelly Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $130.00 $145.00 Scot Ciccarelli Truist Securities Lowers Hold $130.00 $135.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $168.00 $168.00 Anthony Chukumba Loop Capital Lowers Hold $130.00 $140.00 Chris Graja Argus Research Lowers Buy $170.00 $175.00 Michael Montani Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $148.00 $151.00 Anthony Chukumba Loop Capital Raises Hold $140.00 $135.00 Michael Montani Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $151.00 $150.00 Edward Kelly Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $145.00 $155.00

With over 20,000 locations, Dollar General's banner is nearly ubiquitous across the rural United States. Dollar General serves as a convenient shopping destination for fill-in store trips, with its value proposition most relevant to consumers in small communities with a dearth of shopping options. The retailer operates a frugal store of about 7,500 square feet and primarily offers an assortment of branded and private-label consumable items (80% of net sales) such as paper and cleaning products, packaged and perishable food, tobacco, and health and beauty items at low prices. Dollar General also offers a limited assortment of seasonal merchandise, home products, and apparel. The firm sells most items at a price point of $10 or less.

Dollar Gen: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Dollar Gen's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 6.11% as of 30 April, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Dollar Gen's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.66%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Dollar Gen's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.28% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.18%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Dollar Gen's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 2.59. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

