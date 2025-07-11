Dollar Gains on Tariff Escalation

The dollar index (DXY00) today is up by +0.24% and just below Thursday's 2-week high. The dollar is moving higher today due to a slump in stocks, which has boosted some liquidity demand for the dollar. Also, President Trump's threats to boost tariffs on Canada and other US trading partners risk stoking inflation pressures that could keep the Fed from cutting interest rates, a supportive factor for the dollar.

Late Thursday, President Trump said a 35% tariff on some Canadian products would take effect on August 1, up from the current 25%. The new Canadian tariffs would not apply to goods traded within the rules of the US-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement, and a lower 10% would be kept on some energy-related imports. He also said he plans to impose blanket tariffs of 15% or 20% on most US trade partners.

The markets are discounting a 7% chance of a -25 bp rate cut at the July 29-30 FOMC meeting.

EUR/USD (^EURUSD) today is down by -0.14%, holding just above Thursday's 2-week low. Dollar strength today is weighing on the euro. However, losses in the euro are contained after German bund yields jumped on hawkish comments from ECB Executive Board member Schnabel, who said, "The bar for another ECB interest rate cut is very high."

ECB Executive Board member Isabel Schnabel said, "The bar for another ECB interest rate cut is very high, and there would only be a case for another rate cut if we saw signs of a material deviation of inflation from our target over the medium term. And at the moment, I see no signs of that."

Swaps are pricing in a 2% chance of a -25 bp rate cut by the ECB at the July 24 policy meeting.

USD/JPY (^USDJPY) today is up by +0.83%. The yen is under pressure today and dropped to a 2.5-week low against the dollar. Ramped-up tariff threats by President Trump are weighing on the yen due to concerns that higher US tariffs will undercut the Japanese economy and prevent the BOJ from further tightening monetary policy. Today's higher T-note yields are also bearish for the yen. However, the yen has some support from rising Japanese government bond yields after the 10-year JGB bond yield climbed to a 5-week high today at 1.522%.

The yen has been undercut by worries about the upper house election in Japan on July 20. The promises by Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party of cash handouts to voters and promises of lower taxes by the opposition have sparked concerns of fiscal deterioration, which are bearish for the yen.

August gold (GCQ25) today is up +39.80 (+1.20%), and September silver (SIU25) is up +1.320 (+3.54%). Precious metals are surging today, with gold rising to a 1-week high and silver soaring to a nearly 14-year high. Ramped-up tariff threats by President Trump have boosted safe-haven demand for precious metals, following his announcement late Thursday that he will raise tariffs on some Canadian products to 35% on August 1, up from the current 25%. He also said he plans to impose blanket tariffs of 15% or 20% on most US trade partners. Today's stock weakness has also boosted safe-haven demand for precious metals.

Today's dollar strength is bearish for metals prices. Also, higher global bond yields today are negative for precious metals. In addition, hawkish comments today from ECB Executive Board member Isabel Schnabel were bearish for precious metals when she said, "The bar for another ECB interest rate cut is very high."

Fund buying of silver is supporting silver prices as silver holdings in ETFs rose to a 2.75-year high on Thursday. Silver also had carryover support from this week's surge in copper prices to a record high, following President Trump's announcement that the US will impose a 50% tariff on copper imports, effective August 1.

