Dollar Gains as President Trump Downplays Rift with Fed Chair Powell

The dollar index (DXY00) today is up by +0.35%. The dollar is climbing today on comments made late Thursday from President Trump that firing Fed Chair Powell wasn't necessary, easing concerns around the Fed's independence that could spark foreign investors to shun dollar assets. Higher T-note yields today are also supportive of the dollar. On the negative side was today's report on US Jun capital goods new orders nondefense ex-aircraft & parts that unexpectedly declined.

US Jun capital goods new orders nondefense ex-aircraft & parts unexpectedly fell -0.7% m/m, weaker than expectations of a +0.1% m/m increase.

President Trump downplayed his clash with Fed Chair Powell, stating that there was "no tension" between them and that he simply wants to see interest rates lowered.

Federal funds futures prices are discounting the chances for a -25 bp rate cut at 3% at the July 29-30 FOMC meeting and 63% at the following meeting on September 16-17.

EUR/USD (^EURUSD) today is down by -0.13%. The euro is under pressure today from a stronger dollar. However, today's Eurozone economic news was supportive for the euro after the Eurozone's June M3 money supply rose less than expected and the German July IFO business confidence index rose to a 14-month high. Also, hawkish ECB comments were positive for the euro after ECB Governing Council member Kazaks said he saw little reason to lower interest rates further, and ECB Governing Council member and Bundesbank President Nagel stated that a steady monetary policy from the ECB is appropriate.

Eurozone Jun M3 money supply rose +.3% y/y, weaker than expectations of +3.7% y/y and the slowest pace of increase in 9 months.

The German Jul IFO business confidence index rose +0.2 to a 14-month high of 88.6, although weaker than expectations of 89.0.

ECB Governing Council member Kazaks said he saw little reason to lower interest rates further unless the economy suffers a major blow, and "There is value in the ECB holding interest rates at current levels and the time of no-brainer moves to hike or cut rates is over."

ECB Governing Council member and Bundesbank President Nagel said a steady monetary policy from the ECB is appropriate because the inflation outlook has remained unchanged and the economic outlook has improved slightly.

Swaps are pricing in an 18% chance of a -25 bp rate cut by the ECB at the September 11 policy meeting.

USD/JPY (^USDJPY) today is up by +0.44%. The yen is moving lower against the dollar today after Japan's Jul Tokyo CPI rose less than expected and the May leading index CI was revised lower, dovish factors for BOJ policy. Higher T-note yields today are also weighing on the yen.

The yen continues to be undercut by concerns that the LDP's loss of its majority in Japan's upper house in Sunday's elections may lead to fiscal deterioration in Japan's government finances, as the government boosts spending and implements tax cuts.

On the positive side for the yen was a report from Bloomberg stating that BOJ officials see the possibility of another interest rate hike this year, following the US and Japan's trade deal announcement this week.

Japan Jul Tokyo CPI rose +2.9% y/y, weaker than expectations of +3.0% y/y. Jul Tokyo CPI ex-fresh food and energy rose +3.1% y/y, right on expectations.

Japan Jun PPI services prices rose +3.2% y/y, right on expectations.

The Japan May leading index CI was revised downward to 104.8 from the previously reported 105.3.

August gold (GCQ25) today is down -36.40 (-1.08%), and September silver (SIU25) is down -0.324 (-0.83%). Precious metals are moving lower today, with gold prices falling to a 1-week low. Today's stronger dollar is bearish for metals prices. Also, higher T-note yields today are weighing on precious metals. Comments late Thursday from President Trump reduced safe-haven demand for precious metals when he downplayed his clash with Fed Chair Powell, easing concerns about the Fed's independence by stating that there was "no tension" with Powell. In addition, hawkish comments from the ECB today weighed on precious metals, as ECB Governing Council member Kazaks stated that he saw little reason to lower interest rates further, and ECB Governing Council member and Bundesbank President Nagel emphasized the need for a steady monetary policy from the ECB.

Precious metals continue to receive safe-haven support from geopolitical risks, including the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East. Fund buying of precious metals continues to support prices after gold holdings in ETFs rose to a two-year high on Thursday, and silver holdings in ETFs reached a three-year high on the same day.

