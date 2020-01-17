Dollar gains on U.S. economic optimism

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Jan 17 (Reuters) - The greenback rose to a one-week high against the euro on Friday as economic data pointed to solid economic growth, and reduced fears about an impending slowdown.

U.S. homebuilding surged to a 13-year high in December as activity increased across the board, suggesting the housing market recovery was back on track amid low mortgage rates.

It comes after data on Thursday showed that U.S. retail sales increased for a third straight month in December, while a gauge of manufacturing activity in the U.S. Mid-Atlantic region rebounded in January to its highest level in eight months.

"The last couple of sessions we've gotten some pretty good data," said Bipan Rai, North American head of FX strategy at CIBC Capital Markets in Toronto.

"There was a little bit of concern by the Federal Reserve with regard to the health of the consumer and household market in the U.S., but it seems like yesterday's retail sales numbers and also the housing data from yesterday and today have assuaged some of those fears for the time being," Rai said.

The euro EUR= fell 0.41% against the dollar to $1.1089.

The Japanese yen was little changed on the day, after weakening earlier on Friday as record high stocks reflected stronger risk appetite.

U.S. stock indexes were driven higher by optimism over corporate earnings, upbeat economic data and indications of resilience in China's economy. .N

Data on Friday showed that China's economy ended the year on a firmer note, even as economic growth cooled to its weakest in nearly 30 years.

"December data signaled a strong finish for the Chinese economy and that suggests the Chinese economy may be primed for a rebound in 2020," said Lee Hardman, a currency strategist at MUFG in London.

The yen rose hit 110.28, the weakest since May, before falling back to 110.12.

The offshore Chinese yuan CNH= also strengthened as far as 6.8567, the strongest since July.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 2:20PM (1920 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Euro/Dollar

EUR=

$1.1089

$1.1135

-0.41%

-1.08%

+1.1142

+1.1087

Dollar/Yen

JPY=

110.1200

110.1400

-0.02%

+1.16%

+110.2800

+110.0600

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

122.14

122.67

-0.43%

+0.16%

+122.8300

+122.1300

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=

0.9679

0.9644

+0.36%

+0.01%

+0.9695

+0.9646

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=

1.3017

1.3076

-0.45%

-1.83%

+1.3117

+1.3017

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=

1.3063

1.3040

+0.18%

+0.59%

+1.3075

+1.3034

Australian/Dollar

AUD=

0.6877

0.6898

-0.30%

-2.09%

+0.6911

+0.6873

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

1.0735

1.0743

-0.07%

-1.08%

+1.0757

+1.0735

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8517

0.8513

+0.05%

+0.75%

+0.8531

+0.8488

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=

0.6615

0.6638

-0.35%

-1.80%

+0.6650

+0.6608

Dollar/Norway

NOK=

8.9081

8.8859

+0.25%

+1.46%

+8.9191

+8.8825

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

9.8775

9.8942

-0.17%

+0.40%

+9.9035

+9.8771

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

9.5163

9.4873

-0.14%

+1.81%

+9.5239

+9.4817

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.5545

10.5695

-0.14%

+0.81%

+10.5767

+10.5380

(Additional reporting by Saikat Chatterjee in London Editing by Nick Zieminski and Richard Chang)

((Karen.Brettell@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 6274; Reuters Messaging: karen.brettell.reuters.com@reuters.net))

