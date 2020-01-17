Dollar gains on U.S. economic optimism
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Jan 17 (Reuters) - The greenback rose to a one-week high against the euro on Friday as economic data pointed to solid economic growth, and reduced fears about an impending slowdown.
U.S. homebuilding surged to a 13-year high in December as activity increased across the board, suggesting the housing market recovery was back on track amid low mortgage rates.
It comes after data on Thursday showed that U.S. retail sales increased for a third straight month in December, while a gauge of manufacturing activity in the U.S. Mid-Atlantic region rebounded in January to its highest level in eight months.
"The last couple of sessions we've gotten some pretty good data," said Bipan Rai, North American head of FX strategy at CIBC Capital Markets in Toronto.
"There was a little bit of concern by the Federal Reserve with regard to the health of the consumer and household market in the U.S., but it seems like yesterday's retail sales numbers and also the housing data from yesterday and today have assuaged some of those fears for the time being," Rai said.
The euro EUR= fell 0.41% against the dollar to $1.1089.
The Japanese yen was little changed on the day, after weakening earlier on Friday as record high stocks reflected stronger risk appetite.
U.S. stock indexes were driven higher by optimism over corporate earnings, upbeat economic data and indications of resilience in China's economy. .N
Data on Friday showed that China's economy ended the year on a firmer note, even as economic growth cooled to its weakest in nearly 30 years.
"December data signaled a strong finish for the Chinese economy and that suggests the Chinese economy may be primed for a rebound in 2020," said Lee Hardman, a currency strategist at MUFG in London.
The yen rose hit 110.28, the weakest since May, before falling back to 110.12.
The offshore Chinese yuan CNH= also strengthened as far as 6.8567, the strongest since July.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 2:20PM (1920 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Euro/Dollar
EUR=
$1.1089
$1.1135
-0.41%
-1.08%
+1.1142
+1.1087
Dollar/Yen
JPY=
110.1200
110.1400
-0.02%
+1.16%
+110.2800
+110.0600
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
122.14
122.67
-0.43%
+0.16%
+122.8300
+122.1300
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=
0.9679
0.9644
+0.36%
+0.01%
+0.9695
+0.9646
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=
1.3017
1.3076
-0.45%
-1.83%
+1.3117
+1.3017
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=
1.3063
1.3040
+0.18%
+0.59%
+1.3075
+1.3034
Australian/Dollar
AUD=
0.6877
0.6898
-0.30%
-2.09%
+0.6911
+0.6873
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
1.0735
1.0743
-0.07%
-1.08%
+1.0757
+1.0735
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.8517
0.8513
+0.05%
+0.75%
+0.8531
+0.8488
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=
0.6615
0.6638
-0.35%
-1.80%
+0.6650
+0.6608
Dollar/Norway
NOK=
8.9081
8.8859
+0.25%
+1.46%
+8.9191
+8.8825
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
9.8775
9.8942
-0.17%
+0.40%
+9.9035
+9.8771
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
9.5163
9.4873
-0.14%
+1.81%
+9.5239
+9.4817
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
10.5545
10.5695
-0.14%
+0.81%
+10.5767
+10.5380
(Additional reporting by Saikat Chatterjee in London Editing by Nick Zieminski and Richard Chang)
